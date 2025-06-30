OPINION | One Year Later: How Gresham’s fire and police levy is building a safer future Published 1:45 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

When a community commits to safety, the results follow

It’s been one year since the historic passing of the Fire and Police Levy. While challenges remain, optimism abounds throughout the Gresham Police Department. The levy represents more than just funding; it marks a turning point for the City’s approach to public safety, recruitment, and long-term resilience.

For more than 30 years, Gresham tried nearly everything to generate the community support needed for sustainable public safety funding. Time and time again, proposals fell short, not due to a lack of concern, but because the financial burden on residents was simply too great. Residents were asked to invest more in their city during already difficult economic times. The situation was stark: there were simply not enough police officers or firefighters to meet the community’s needs. After all, Oregon ranks 51st among other states and the District of Columbia for the fewest officers per capita and is the 44th best choice for new applicants, including adjacent West Coast competitors. Yet, in May 2024, voters made a bold decision and passed the levy. Their action not only preserved current staffing but enabled the hiring of nine additional police officers and 23 professional support staff over five years — an investment that continues to shape a safer future for Gresham.

Still, progress in law enforcement doesn’t happen overnight. Unlike many professions, becoming a fully operational police officer involves a rigorous process that includes academy training, field instruction, and probation. This journey typically takes 12 to 18 months. That means today’s patrol-ready officers are often the result of yesterday’s investment. Thanks to the levy, we’re starting to see the results.

Recruitment efforts have dramatically shifted. With a renewed focus that includes hiring additional background investigators, working with a police-specific recruiting firm, and collaborating with KPTV to share our story with potential recruits, the department has seen a 500% increase in applicant leads. In 2024 alone, Gresham hired 26 new personnel, both sworn officers and professional staff. Fourteen of those were new officers, six of whom are already on patrol, actively serving the community.

With more than 45 candidates currently on the eligibility list, a number that continues to grow, the momentum is undeniable. Gresham is drawing quality candidates who are genuinely interested in making a difference. This is more than hiring; it’s about building a pipeline of dedicated professionals who will help redefine public safety in our city.

The police department’s Community Safety Specialists are also playing a transformative role. These non-sworn professionals are now handling a substantial percentage of daytime police reports, allowing patrol officers to focus on higher-priority calls. They’re available seven days a week and contribute directly to patrol operations. Whether writing reports, investigating low-level crimes, or assisting with daily operations, their presence increases efficiency and improves response times across the board.

Technology is another pillar of Gresham’s evolving safety strategy. By using new tools, the department is improving operational efficiency and shortening response times. With enhanced capabilities to analyze and predict crime trends, officers can now be deployed strategically to the areas where they’re needed most. This data-driven approach is delivering a measurable impact.

Directed policing efforts have been sharpened to focus on areas with high crime rates, such as retail centers, stolen vehicle hotspots, and key traffic corridors, and these focused missions are yielding results. With each operation, the department demonstrates that progress, while incremental, is real and ongoing.

The Ceasefire initiative has also emerged as a critical strategy in reducing violence. By identifying and engaging individuals at risk of offending, Gresham is working proactively to prevent violence before it happens. This approach reflects a broader shift toward intervention and prevention, principles that define the future of modern policing.

Partnership remains key. Collaborative efforts with regional and local partners have enhanced Gresham’s ability to implement directed policing and develop more holistic crime reduction strategies. The support and cooperation from these agencies amplify the impact of every initiative and mission.

One year in, the Fire and Police Levy has shown that when a community commits to safety, the results follow. Progress is incremental, yes. But it is also unmistakable. Staffing is increasing. Candidate pools are growing. Technology is enhancing operations. And most importantly, the public’s investment is translating into a more responsive, more visible, and more effective police presence.

While we continue to navigate staffing challenges and work toward filling every needed role, one thing is clear: Gresham is building the public safety of the future; one step, one officer, one community partner at a time.

Travis Gullberg is the Chief of the Gresham Police Department.