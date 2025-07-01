Gresham Salvation Army youth drum line wows with percussive performance Published 8:26 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

A percussive beat rang out in Gresham City Council Chambers Tuesday, July 1, as an award-winning youth drum line wowed elected leaders with their talents.

The Salvation Army Gresham Corps Drum Line gave a special performance and received some well-deserved kudos.

“Thank you for the demonstration,” said Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall.

“That entrance is how we are going to enter and leave our council meetings from here on out,” he added with a laugh, referencing the impressive march to the stage from the youth musicians including a rhythmic beat. “I just need to get some drum sticks of my own.”

The group is fresh off a pair of massive victories at music festivals. First the Gresham Drum Line won the Divisional Competition in the spring. Then they wowed with a winning performance at the prestigious regional USA Western Territory Competition in California last month.

“These kids have worked really hard,” said Danielle Roberts, co-director of The Salvation Army Music Academy. “This is their first year playing together, and they are already being praised and winning trophies.”

The Drum Line is part of The Salvation Army’s Music Academy, which launched in 2023. The academy offers weekly lessons for band, drum, piano, vocal and dance to youths ages 7 to 17. The academy hosts programs from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Because of grants and donations, all of those endeavors are free to kids.

“Thank you for sharing your award-winning talents,” said Mayor Stovall.

Learn more about the Music Academy and sign up online at tinyurl.com/2yudfm4s