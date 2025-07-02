Sandy Funeral Home, Estacada Funeral Chapel announce union Published 11:24 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A pair of local businesses dedicated to providing compassion, dignity and the highest level of personalized care for end-of-life services have announced a merger.

Sandy Funeral Home and Estacada Funeral Chapel are officially uniting to better support families across their shared communities.

At the helm of the partnership is managing funeral director Rob Gaskill. He has more than four decades of experience in the funeral service industry and more than two decades serving local communities. He has a longstanding commitment to the families of the area, and leads with heartfelt care and passion for helping others.

“We are honored to work even more closely as a unified team, which allows us to provide a greater level of support to the families we serve,” Gaskill said. “This partnership strengthens our shared mission — to be there with care, compassion, and guidance when it’s needed most.”

Joining the team are Adrienne Taylor, Emily Day and Vanessa Rowland.

“This is more than a partnership — it’s a commitment to the people we serve,” Gaskill said.

Both businesses have served for generations. They have comprehensive funeral, memorial and cremation services. Both are deeply rooted in their respective communities. The goal is to further strengthen those bonds through this new partnership.

Sandy Funeral Home has been in operation since 1969. It is located at 39551 Pleasant Street. Learn more at sandyfuneralhome.com. Estacada Funeral Chapel has been in operation for nearly a century. It is located at 110 W. First Ave. Learn more at estacadafuneralchapel.com.