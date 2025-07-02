The Ford Report: More than 2 to 1….. Published 8:48 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

This column is brought to you by Bess Wills, owner of Gresham Ford. Sponsored Content.

“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” – Mark Twain.”

We love the 4th of July, a day to celebrate the incredible freedoms and the uniqueness of our Country. For me, patriotism on the 4th of July means believing in the promise of our country, even when the path forward feels hard. I know our legislative process can be frustrating at times, but I truly believe that the strength of America lies in our ability to keep striving, to listen, to come together, and to keep working for what’s right. Sometimes the struggle is to decide what is right. I want to thank many of you who read this column last week and shared it. The response demonstrated what many in the legislature thought was right was not in concert with the people’s will. Thus, “transportation bill” went down in defeat, in its original and subsequent versions. I applaud those in leadership (some of them local) who went against their party and voted in the best interest of the people they serve.

However, like this holiday and patriotism, you can’t just celebrate it one day and then move on. The freedom we enjoy having our voices heard must not be a one-time thing. It requires daily engagement at the local, state and national levels. As they say, “freedom is not free”. In addition, no one side is always right. I guess that is why the flag is red, white, and blue!

It was an awakening to me that public testimony against the “Transportation Bill” was at least 2 to 1 against, yet it moved forward….it required more voices to get it slowed down. Your voice, your vote matter. Freedom isn’t just something we celebrate on the 4th, it’s something we shape together, every single day! Thank you for your engagement and hope you continue to do so! Too often, the people understand what is right long before lawmakers do. And a Happy, Safe 4th of July to you and those at your celebration!