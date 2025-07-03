Multnomah County enacts burn ban for 2025 summer season Published 12:33 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Multnomah County is under a burn ban because of hot, dry weather conditions and increased fire danger across the region.

The ban was enacted by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board Wednesday, July 2. The ban will remain in effect until further notice — it will be lifted sometime during the cooler temperatures of fall.

The burn ban includes backyard burning; recreational campfires/fire pits; agricultural burning, including agricultural wastes, field burning, and any previously permitted open burning like land clearing, slash, stump or debris.

Outdoor cooking with grills, smokers or other appliances fueled by charcoal, wood chips, pellets, propane or natural gas is still allowed with extreme caution. When using charcoal briquettes, dispose of ashes only in covered metal containers away from combustibles. Keep ashes soaked in water for several days before final disposal.

Other safety reminders:

Maintain at least 10 feet between any outdoor cooking and combustible materials (like siding, fences, shrubs).

Smokers should fully extinguish cigarettes before discarding them.

Rural property owners are urged to maintain wildfire defensible space around structures, reduce dry vegetation, and ensure emergency vehicle access.

Check for up-to-date burn status online at multco.us/info/wood-burning-restrictions