UpRiver Village creates senior social network across East Multnomah County Published 3:35 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

A not-for-profit organization that uplifts and serves seniors celebrated an official opening and launching of a wide bevy of social activities in East Multnomah County.

UpRiver Village was all smiles Tuesday, July 1, as it celebrated a ribbon cutting with elected leaders from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. The organization offers social activities and volunteer services for seniors 55 and older. The activities change monthly, but all break through the isolation and loneliness that plagues the senior community.

What makes UpRiver Village unique is that it is not a physical building or senior living community. Instead it is a support network designed to keep older adults living comfortably at home while engaging them in fun, active outings.

The programs are funded largely through membership fees. Additional support comes via grants, individual donations, and fundraising events. Activities include:

Coffee chats

Pizza lunches

Happy hour

Stroll on the Springwater Corridor Trail

Mindfulness classes

Members also get access to resources including driving/transportation, tech support, grocery shopping, handyman help, short-term pet care, cooking, support at doctor’s appointments, and minor home maintenance.

There are two levels of membership for seniors, regular and premium. There is also the option for an individual or couple to sign up. Learn more online at tinyurl.com/4ms4fwun. Membership went live on July 1 following the welcome celebration. There are discounts to the membership fee based on applicant’s financial status.

Members must be 55 years or older, or be disabled. They must live within Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview or Wood Village.

UpRiver Village is beneath the Villages NW umbrella. The group is also seeking volunteers to help support activities and assist members. Learn more online at tinyurl.com/5n72xxa3