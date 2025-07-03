Wood Village invites community to party at 2025 City Nite Out Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Wood Village's annual City Nite Out is all about fun for kids and families. (File photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Wood Village's 2025 City Nite Out returns Friday, July 18. (File photo)

An annual block party returns to Wood Village this July, and the whole community is invited.

The 2025 City Nite Out will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 18, at Wood Village Baptist Church, located at 23601 NE Arata Rd. From free cotton candy and hot dogs, to dunk tanks and bouncy houses, the gathering will have plenty of fun for the whole family.

The party is held at Wood Village Baptist Church, 23601 N.E. Arata Rd., with activities sprawling across the large outdoor space. That means there is plenty of room for kids to run and play. There is a futsal and basketball court, as well as a large field. A live DJ will play music and emcee a hula hoop and dance contest with prizes.

The city expects about 50 vendors at the event, including Lideres Naturales, Multnomah County Library, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Hood Community College, Ride Connection, and New Avenues for Youth. Those vendors will share important resources and give away swag.

Last year, nearly 2,000 people attended the celebration. The event is free, and no registration is required. Anyone is welcome to attend.