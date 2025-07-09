The Ford Report: Music Mondays and More… Published 6:16 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

This column is brought to you by Bess Wills, owner of Gresham Ford. Sponsored Content.

Music Mondays kicked off at the Center for the Arts Plaza in downtown Gresham on July 7th, but in case you missed that one it will continue each Monday, the last being August 25th.

Here’s the lineup by Monday:

7/7 – Brass & Classic Rock, 7/14 Jazz, 7/21 R&B/Rock, 7/28 Latin, 8/4 Smooth Jazz/Blues, 8/11 Americana/Country, 8/18 Steel Pan/Reggae, 8/25 Rock/Blue – There is something for everyone and there is no charge for these concerts. What a great community we have!

In addition, there will be free music and other entertainment at Nadaka Nature Park (Folk Music) on July 9th – 6:30-8:30 p.m., July 23rd -Bella Vista Park (Smooth Jazz)- 6:30-8:30 p.m., August 6th – Butler Creek (Bluegrass) – 6:30-8:30 p.m., August 20th – Vance Park (Latin) – 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Make some sandwiches and pack up the family and enjoy a night out! There is no reason to be bored this summer. In addition to these weekly events, there will also be the Annual “Festival of Arts”. This year it will be three fun-filled days beginning on July 17th-19th. Put it on your calendar now.

Troutdale also has music events on Tuesdays at Mayor’s Square from 4:30-8 p.m.! It is in conjunction with the “Market” (some of the items featured: Fujii Farms- berries and produce, Leven from Heaven – sourdough bread and cinnamon rolls, Mad Cow Brewing – Beer, Yoshi Farms – berries and veggies, ZigZag Micro Greens – micro greens). Here is a brief line-up: July 8th -Rock, July 15th – Blues, July 22nd – Country, July 29th – Country/Americana, August 5th – Celtic, August 12th – Rock, August 19th – Latin, August 26th – Country Americana.

Many volunteers are needed to make these events happen – if you are interested in volunteering – please send me an email bess@greshamford.com and I will pass it on….