2025 Sandy Mountain Festival Parade brings breathless fun Published 9:15 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

1/21 Swipe or click to see more The 2025 Sandy Mountain Festival Parade made its way through town Thursday evening, July 10. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
5/21 Swipe or click to see more Some Sandy Mountain Festival Parade participants spray water. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)
7/21 Swipe or click to see more Lots of parade entries toss candy to the hundreds of kids lining the street. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

No one takes parades more seriously than Sandy. Folks set out chairs and reserve prime viewing locations days in advance. On the big day, thousands line the main thoroughfare through Downtown.

But you can’t fault the excitement, because the annual Mountain Festival Parade just keeps getting bigger and better. The 2025 iteration passed through town Thursday evening, July 10, east along Pioneer, from Tollgate to Wolf, as a herald to a weekend of festivities.

There were bands and cheerleaders; tossed candy and spay from water guns; costumed superheroes and waving princesses; innovative floats and honking big rigs; classic cars conveying dignitaries and first responders with lights blaring; young athletes from football, softball, gymnastics and taekwondo; horses and dogs; bubbles and balloons; and everything in between.

That breathless parade was the prelude to the two-day Sandy Mountain Festival, Saturday-Sunday, July 12-13, at Meinig Memorial Park, 17670 Meinig Ave.