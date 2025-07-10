Troutdale changes Glenn Otto parking fee to be Fridays-Sundays only Published 1:37 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

The city of Troutdale blinked on its new paid parking system at Glenn Otto Park.

The new plan is to charge out-of-town visitors to the destination park and Sandy River access point, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Hwy., only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. While Troutdale residents can apply for a fee waiver, all others must pay $2 per hour, up to $10 per day.

The paid parking was first enacted Friday, July 11.

Payments will be made online or through a mobile app. Revenue will be allocated to the Troutdale Parks Division, earmarked for maintenance, operations, and safety efforts.

Payment will be required during all operating hours: Summer (April through September) 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Winter (October through March) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Previously the plan was to charge visitors to the park every day of the week. The change was made to continue reducing the crushing impact of tourists on the weekend while not impacting those making trips on non-peak days.

The fee has been mulled by city officials for several years. The ultimate goal is to manage congestion and support park maintenance.

Who has to pay?

Troutdale residents are exempt from the fee. They must fill out and submit a residential parking fee exemption form by email to PWinfo@troutdaleoregon.gov. It can also be printed and dropped off at the Troutdale Public Works building, located at 342 S.W. Fourth St., or City Hall, situated at 219 E. Historic Columbia River Highway.

The form can be found online at troutdaleoregon.gov/media/30851

The resident pass will remain valid until April 2026. Afterward, folks will have to re-register.

All others must pay the fee. Vehicles sporting an Americans with Disabilities Act placard are not exempt from payment.

How to pay

Visitors to Glenn Otto can use the Passport Parking App, available for free download for iOS and Android phones. They can also pay online at passportparking.com. Troutdale plans to install a cashless kiosk at the park soon, which will accept credit and debit cards.

When buying a pass, make sure to select the correct parking zone. Your license plate serves as your parking pass through the app or kiosk.

For the first 30 days, the city will operate with reminders and warnings. Then the city will issue citations and fines for non-compliance.

Why the change?

Troutdale is having people pay for parking to improve access to its most popular park.

Glenn Otto is a 6.38-acre destination nestled between the Sandy River and Beaver Creek. There is a swimming beach, riverfront access, hiking paths, picnic areas, a children’s playground, restrooms, and a meeting hall.

It has long been a central point for relaxation and community gatherings. But that is the problem.

Troutdale said the park has become too popular, and folks are “loving it to death.” Adding to the parking woes was the explosion in popularity of Sugarpine Drive-In, a restaurant that occupied a former gas station and tackle shop adjacent to the shared lot.