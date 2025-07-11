LETTER: Support for public media needs to continue Published 7:46 am Friday, July 11, 2025

If Congress approves President Donald Trump’s request to withdraw support from public media, we will lose a vital resource. A free and independent press is a hallmark of democracy.

While the Sandy Post provides brief reports on national and international news, as well as good coverage of local news and opinions, public media often provide more in-depth reporting on events that can affect all of us.

This paper and NPR often give us different news about the Pacific Northwest, which is always interesting and relevant to those of us in east Multnomah and north Clackamas Counties. We also get local music and cultural programming more suited to radio than print. I have contacted my congressional representatives to let them know I support funding for public media. I hope others also make the time to do the same.

Emilie Cartoun

Boring