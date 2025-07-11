Published 3:42 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Patrick James Bullard

April 14, 1952 – July 1, 2025

Patrick James Bullard, 73, of Eagle, ID formerly Boring, OR died peacefully in July, 2025 after a 19 month battle with Glioblastoma. Patrick is survived by his wife, Amy, daughter Molly(Mike), son Bret(Krista), and grandchildren: John, Dylan, Grace, and Brooke. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Kay Bullard, sister Joann, and brother Bob.

Pat was born in Lebanon, Oregon in 1952 and graduated from Lebanon HS in 1971. He received an Associate of Science degree in Machine Technology from Lane Community College in 1974 and his Journeyman Machinist Certificate in 1977. He continued his education at Oregon State University earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Education in 1980 and a Masters of Science in Industrial Education in 1982. He passionately taught Metal Technology in the Reynolds School District from 1980-2009 at Columbia HS and then Reynolds HS. In 1987 his program was named the Most Outstanding Vocational Education Program by the Oregon Department of Education. He was very proud that so many of his students continued to use their Metal Technology skills after HS either as a career or as a hobby.

In the Fall of 1981, Pat met the love of his life, Amy in a night class at PSU. It turned out they both were taking an extra class during the school year so that they could complete their Masters Degrees in the summer of 1982 at OSU. They were married August 14, 1982 and had 42 wonderful years together. They had two children Molly and Bret and loved that their teaching schedules allowed them to all spend time together. Family time was spent skiing in the winter and spending time at their A-Frame cabin on Mt. Hood. Pat was a Mogulbuster ski instructor for many years and later helped coach the Learn to Race program for Mt. Hood Race Team and Academy. The rest of the year was spent following whichever sport the kids were involved with and volunteering and supporting them however he could.

Pat was extremely talented and capable and not only built much of their home in Boring, but completed many remodel projects on their mountain cabin and a family beach house. Pat was a very giving, positive person who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Pat and Amy retired in 2009 and loved to travel the Western United States in their RV; hiking, biking, and canoeing along the way. Pat really pursued his passion of metal art during retirement and enjoyed donating his creations to numerous nonprofits.

In November of 2023 Pat was diagnosed with Glioblastoma which totally changed the direction of his life. He and Amy relocated to Eagle, ID with the help of many friends, neighbors, family, and former students. Pat was able to spend the last year of his life with his family making wonderful memories. He will be greatly missed.

Pat requested that there be no service, instead he asks that you enjoy your favorite outdoor activity or view, with your favorite beverage and raise a toast to a life well lived. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mt. Hood Cultural Center and Museum, www.mthoodmuseum.org, PO Box 55, Government Camp, OR 97028