Gresham-based Metropolitan Family Service celebrates 75 years Published 11:34 am Monday, July 14, 2025

A nonprofit organization, that recently cut the ribbon on a new headquarters in the heart of Gresham, has been celebrating a milestone anniversary this year.

Metropolitan Family Service has been serving the region for the last 75 years. Throughout the decades, the goal has remained to provide people with prosperity, equity, and a connected community for all ages.

The organization cut the ribbon on its new mothership on Thursday, May 1, in Civic Plaza, near Gresham Station Shopping Center. That location is perfectly placed — not only is it near hundreds of apartments that have been built in recent years, but also moves the center of Metropolitan Family Service out east, where the vast majority of its 15 programs were already focused.

“It means so much to connect with so many of you who are doing vital work for the good of all in this community,” said Judy Strand, Metropolitan Family Services CEO. “This is a time when we need to lean on each other and remain present and committed to this work in partnership with each other more than ever before.“

Metropolitan Family Service reaches more than 24,000 people annually. It offers programs on early childhood development and youth success, economic empowerment, and community-based health. The nonprofit organization collaborates with 400 public and private partners and leans on more than 2,000 volunteers. All of its programs are provided without charge.

For more information, visit mfspdx.org

Services and support

The organization got its start 75 years ago, opening its doors to families reuniting after World War II as a counseling service.

Since then, the services have evolved. Metropolitan Family Service has free programming, including:

Community Safety Net: Providing food, health fairs, and housing navigation

Economic Empowerment: Helping people gain financial stability, access affordable loans, and build pathways to economic independence

Intergenerational Work: Connecting older adults to youth in tutoring and mentoring programs.

Community School SUN (Schools Uniting Neighborhoods) System: Since its inception, it has provided 20-plus years of wraparound services at schools for tens of thousands of students and families

Early Childhood Development: Programs like Ready, Set, Go! Foster family-centered school and social-emotional readiness for parents and students in the classroom and at home

Innovation and Partnerships: Piloting neighborhood climate initiatives, securing investments, and focusing on community-driven solutions

As part of the anniversary celebration Metropolitan Family Service is hostin ga fundraising extravaganza. A Gathering of Good will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, at the Portland Art Museum Kridel Grand Ballroom.

Register for the fundraiser at tinyurl.com/y8b2h39c