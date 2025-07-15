Published 10:57 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

June 9, 1925 – July 8, 2025 – Jack McKay, 100, a WWII Marine, farmer, father of four, and grandfather to many. He never turned anyone away, had a joke for every occasion, and filled his home with warmth, laughter, and popcorn. Jack met his beloved Betty after the war and built a life full of family and tradition—raising cattle, teasing grandkids, and gathering for holidays. He retired from the phone company, gardened into his 90s, and cherished time with his dog Ollie. Jack spent 40 years meeting his friends every morning at McDonald’s, sharing coffee, birthdays, and bus rides to the casino.

He was preceded in death by Betty and others dearly missed, and is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. His legacy lives in all who were lucky enough to know him. Jack taught us to work hard, welcome all, and live with heart.

Funeral Service, Thursday, July 17, 2025 at 1pm, Bateman Carroll Funeral Home, 520 W. Powell Blvd, followed by Military Honors and Committal at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 2:30 pm.