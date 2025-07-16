Cyclist dies after weekend crash in Centennial Neighborhood Published 9:40 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

An 85-year-old cyclist died one day after a serious collision involving a vehicle in the Centennial Neighborhood in which police say alcohol was involved.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, July 13, Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 145th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard on reports of the crash. Upon arrival they found an injured cyclist — Raymond L. Myers of Portland. He was transported to a hospital where he was initially expected to survive.

Monday morning July 14, the Portland Police Major Crash Team was notified Myers had died. His family has been notified of his death.

The involved driver was Hiep P. Tran, 54, of Portland. He remained at the scene following the collision. Officers noticed signs of intoxication and arrested Tran. He was taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of third-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Following the death, he now also faces negligent homicide.

If anyone has information about the crash and has not already spoken to police, contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit. Reference case number 25-186800.