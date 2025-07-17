Corbett Fire plans barbecue for prospective volunteer firefighters Published 9:25 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Corbett Fire District is inviting all prospective new members and their families to a barbecue — with great food and important information.

The barbecue will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at the Corbett Fire Station, 36930 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. Following the meal will be an informational meeting.

The Corbett Fire District has 35 members, six of whom are women. There is also a range of ages from late teens to people in their 70s. Last year the department responded to more than 500 incidents across its 40-square-mile area. The all-volunteer fire district is situated within the Columbia River Gorge, with stations at Aims, Corbett and Springdale.

The Corbett Fire District continues to thrive since voters approved a bond in 2022 to update its stations as well as fund other needed improvements. That same year the department won an award from the Oregon Special Districts Association for its innovative program to prevent drownings on the Sandy River. Eleven members have been named Oregon Volunteer Firefighter of the Year by the Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office recently awarded a grant for an additional water tender, which is now in service.

Prospective members are preferred to live within the fire district and be at least 18 years old. They should also have a valid driver’s license. Applications, due Sept. 1, can be found online at Corbettfire.com. Potential applications must also pass a physical agility test, undergo a background check, and pass an oral interview.

Corbett Fire provides all equipment and training. The department also offers $200 annual stipend for cell phone service, and an Employee Assistance Program. It is one fo the few all-volunteer departments in Oregon that has a retirement program for members.