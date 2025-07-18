East County Resolutions revels in new independent nonprofit status Published 5:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

A legacy organization that has been providing free conflict resolution services through the city of Gresham for more than three decades is celebrating a transition to life as an independent nonprofit organization.

East County Resolutions has announced its new status as a nonprofit organization, offering expanded access to free, voluntary, and confidential conflict resolution services for anyone who lives or works in Gresham, Fairview, Troutdale, Wood Village, or the unincorporated parts of East Multnomah County.

The transition, which was finalized on July 1, brings East County Resolutions out from beneath the Gresham umbrella. The program had been in place with the city since 1992.

“Our mission is to support peaceful, thriving communities,” said Tera Cleland, Executive Director. “We believe everyone deserves access to tools that help them manage conflict with dignity and respect.”

East County Resolutions

Conflict Coaching: one-on-one support to help broach difficult conversations

Mediation: neutral, structured process to resolve disputes

Facilitation: guidance for group discussions or tense meetings

Training: workshops on communication, conflict resolution, more

The organization offers support, be it at home, at work, with neighbors, or in the community. Everything is free. Learn more or request services by emailing info@ecrmediate.org or calling 971-498-4996.

East County Resolutions is part of Resolution Oregon. In 2024, across the state, they resolved 72% of cases mediated, had 354 pro-bono mediators, served 16,729 people, and secured $27 million through housing stability cases. Learn more at resolutionoregon.org