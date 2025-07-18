Gresham welcomes Sokcho, South Korea, sister city delegation Published 10:27 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Gresham welcomed a delegation of visiting dignitaries from its sister city in South Korea over the weekend.

On Friday morning, July 18, nearly 200 people from all across town — city leaders and staffers, police officers and firefighters, business owners and nonprofit leads, high schoolers and retirees, and everyone in between — formed a human tunnel to cheer for the Sokcho, South Korea, delegation.

“We are honored to have our friends from Sokcho here,” said Gresham Council President Jerry Hinton, who led the welcome.

The welcome, marked by waving Korean flags and beaming smiles, was just one of the many events the folks from South Korea got to enjoy during their trip to Gresham.

“We are here to commemorate the sister city anniversary, celebrate and see the progress you have made,” said Sokcho Mayor Lee Byung-seon. “We look forward to continuing as your sister city for many more years.”

This is the mayor’s second time visiting Gresham. He led a Sokcho delegation to East Multnomah County 10 years ago.

“Back then, we were celebrating 30 years,” he said with a laugh. “Thank you for welcoming us again.”

The long weekend visit was a mix of celebration and collaboration. The trip marks the 40th anniversary of Gresham’s sister city agreement with Sokcho (1985). Gresham’s other sister cities are Ebetsu, Japan (1977) and Owerri, Nigeria (1991).

“We are blessed to be celebrating 40 years of mutual friendship and cultural exchange,” said Gresham City Manager Eric Schmidt. “This visit is important for our whole community, especially because of the time we are in.”

There were many meetings between the South Korean delegation and the Gresham hosts. They discussed recent economic successes, strategies for cultivating tourism and development, and future opportunities for trade partnerships across the Pacific.

The Sokcho delegation had a busy visit. They met with many groups, including the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce. Friday night features a sit-down dinner with Gov. Tina Kotek and other leaders from across the state; Saturday is the sprawling Festival of Art, which includes a showcase on one of the main stages, among many other meetings and events.

At each stop, the folks from Sokcho presented gifts to thank their hosts.

“Economic development, trade, cultural exchange — that is what this visit is all about,” said Larry Morgan, assistant city manager. “What we face in Gresham is shared by them.”

Destination Sokcho

Sokcho is a major tourist hub in the northeast of the Gangwon Province — one of the least densely populated areas within the country.

Mayor Byung-seon calls his town “the number one tourist destination in Korea.”

The city has humble beginnings. In the 3rd century, it was a sparsely populated fishing village on the shore of Lake Cheongchoho. Later, it grew into a major port due to its access to the Sea of Japan. Sokcho’s current population exceeds 81,000 people.

When the Korean peninsula was split into two countries post-World War II, Sokcho was initially under North Korean control. Later, it was captured by the South Korean army in 1951. It officially remained a part of South Korea following the Armistice Agreement in 1953.

The Korean city is renowned for its status as a “Food Town,” with restaurants offering traditional Korean fare, as well as numerous seafood options, due to its proximity to the coast. The Sokcho Tourist & Fishery Market is a big draw, as is the signature dish of the city, hoe, which is raw fish served similar to sashimi. It also has a unique twist to sundae (not the eponymous dessert in the western world). Korean sundae is a street food blood sausage, and in Sokcho they use cuttlefish instead of pork intestines.

Sokcho’s other tourist destinations include Seoraksan National Park, with a popular beach, natural hot springs, golf courses and fisheries. There are two lakes — Yeongrangho and Cheongchoho — that offer great photos from the reflections of the looming Mt. Seorak and Ulsanbawi. With so much surrounding water, visitors to Sokcho often charter boat tours and fishing excursions.

The Sinheungsa temple is another major tourist destination. It was built in the 15th century and is located on the slopes of the national park and mountain peaks. At the temple is the “Great Unification Buddha,” a 48-foot tall, 108 ton gilt-bronze statue.

Abai Village is a traditional area of town that was established to house North Korean refugees following the separation. Many of the inhabitants still have relatives up north.

Gresham sent its own delegation to Sokcho in 2023.

Brian York, Clackamas County Bank, was part of that group. His standout memory was experiencing Sokcho’s City Celebration, with a parade, a stunning drum show, and plenty of other fun.

“From the moment we stepped off the plane we were greeted with an overwhelming welcome,” he said. “This is about relationship building and knowledge trading.”