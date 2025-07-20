Suspect arrested in fatal Pleasant Valley Neighborhood stabbing Published 11:20 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Portland Police have a suspect in custody after a woman was stabbed to death in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood with five children in the home.

At 12:32 p.m. Saturday, July 19, Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 6400 block of Southeast 143rd Court. Upon arrival they found an adult woman injured. Medical personnel were called in and confirmed she had died due to her injuries.

Five children were in the home when officers arrived. Because first responders didn’t know if the suspect was still at the scene, the Special Emergency Reaction Team was mobilized to clear the building. That included the use of a controlled charge on the garage door to safely get access. No additional victims were found, and the suspect was confirmed to have fled.

The tactical response included support from the Gresham Police Department, police dog unit, police drone, Portland Fire and Rescue, and American Medical Response.

None of the children were reported to have suffered any physical injuries during the fatal incident.

Later that day the stabbing suspect was located in Vancouver. The Vancouver Police Department, in coordination with Portland Police, took him into custody at 3:50 p.m.

The victim will be identified by the Oregon State Medical Examiner after her family has been notified. The suspect is not being named at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the case, contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079 or Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or -503-823-2092. Reference case number 25-192949.