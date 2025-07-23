Orchestra NOVA Northwest announces 2025-26 concert series Published 10:21 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

A regional musical troupe has announced its upcoming season, featuring numerous performances in East Multnomah County that will transport audiences on a journey through history.

Orchestra NOVA Northwest’s 2025-26 concert series, “Throughlines – Composers in Conversation Across Time,” will have four performances. The format involves taking famed historic composers and seeing how contemporaries reimagine and build upon the classic canon.

“Musical conversation stretching across generations, cultures and continents,” said Steven Byess, music director and conductor. “This season we explore how music remembers and reimagines.”

Lineage – Sound & Fury

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27

Music: Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte” (a minuet and trio); Joseph Haydn’s “Symphony No. 60, II Distratto”; Anna Clyne’s “Sound and Fury”

Inner Landscapes – Depths of Expression

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15

Music: Karena Ingram’s “Rainn” (Western U.S. premiere); Lūcija Garūta’s “Piano Concerto in F-sharp Minor”; Antonín Dvořák’s “Symphony No. 8 in G Major”

Ellis Island – Dream of America

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Music: Carlos Simon’s “Hellfighter’s Blues”; George Gershwin’s “Piano Concerto in F”; Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island: Dream of America”

By Nature – Resilience & Triumph

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16

Music: Leonard Bernstein’s “Symphony No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra” and “The Age of Anxiety”; Piotr Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5”

There are some changes for the upcoming season. The local performances have been relocated to a new venue: Mt. Hood Community College Theater, 26000 S.E. Stark Street. East County ticket prices have been reduced to $25 (formerly $35-$ 60) to encourage more people to attend.

Purchase tickets for the individual concert or four-show series online at novanw.org