The Ford Report: Some Other Ways to Help! Published 10:37 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

This column is brought to you by Bess Wills, owner of Gresham Ford. Sponsored Content.

Is there a bad day for ice cream? I guess that would be a big NO! Well, just in case you are looking for a great excuse for some delicious frozen treats, this Saturday, July 26th, head on out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. – you can order as many scoops as you want, and 20% of the proceeds will go to SnowCap. Yes, the owner of Baskin Robbins at 475 NE 181st Ave., Portland (really more Gresham than Portland) has made this commitment! This is a win-win-win! A local business gets to meet you, you get some great ice cream, and SnowCap gets some resources that they use to do incredible things, such as providing healthy food boxes for seniors on fixed incomes and helping a mom who has more month than money due to an unexpected expense.

Have you used the Gresham app? I am not the most technically competent person, and I have found it rather easy to navigate. A great way to report graffiti, or other things that City Staff may be unaware of. No one wants to see someone sleeping on the sidewalk, so this app gives you a way to report, and the appropriate staff and resources can be deployed. While not instant or foolproof, it is a way that together we can make a difference and have your voice heard and people and property taken care of safely.

On another note, we are having a Picnic! “Picnic for the Past” is to support the Gresham Historical Society on Saturday, August 16th. They have been given some much-needed funds from grants, but the grants require matching funds to be raised. Simply scan this QR code for more information or call me at 503-665-0102.

Ice Cream, download an app, attend a philanthropic picnic, the options are limitless for each voice to be heard, every hand to help, as we build a stronger, more connected place to live and grow!