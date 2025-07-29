Homeless man arrested after abusing husky in Gresham

A homeless man is in custody after witnesses say he “violently slammed” his dog to the ground.

At 8:17 a.m. Wednesday, July 23, Gresham Police officers responded to 911 calls about animal abuse near the intersection of Southeast Stark Street and Southeast Kane Drive. Witnesses reported that the suspect attacked his dog, including striking the animal’s head against the pavement.

Officers found the dog, a black and white husky with bright blue eyes, limping. There were no other visible injuries. Gresham Police comfort dog Tagg shared his bowl of water while his human colleagues investigated.

Marquel Phillips, 30, was taken into custody. He was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center for second-degree animal abuse, carrying a concealed weapon (knife), and several outstanding warrants out of Colorado.

Multnomah County Animal Control took the dog for further care and evaluation.