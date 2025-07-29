A recent incident along the Sandy River, in which a family of rafters got stranded, highlighted a soaring success for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department.

The rescue efforts included the first successful mission for the MCSO’s recently-launched drone program.

The family of five, with two children ages 9 and 13, was rescued Friday, July 18, after getting stranded while floating on the Sandy River near Dodge Park. Using the drone, the family was spotted with a small warming fire on the shore. They had no water, no warm clothing, and one of the kids was in critical need of medications.

Just before 3:30 a.m., search and rescue volunteers made it to the difficult-to-reach location and helped all five safely cross the river. By 5:30 a.m., everyone made it safely out of the woods.

The extensive rescue response included the MCSO Drone Program. One of the deputies assigned to the team launched their drone over the river to search for the missing family. Using a drone equipped with heat-sensing technology, known as “Forward Looking Infra-Red” or FLIR, a deputy found the rafters and directed first responders to their location.

MCSO Drone Program

The MCSO Drone Program was launched in May.

It includes three deputies and a sergeant. They have access to several drones, three of which have thermal imaging and two with advanced mapping capabilities. The drones will be used for rescue operations, as well as crash and crime scenes. One of the drones is operated through first-person-view and is small enough to navigate tight spaces.

MCSO leadership says the drone program will bring numerous benefits to investigations, while improving officer and community safety. Oregon state law and MCSO policy and procedures guide the deployment of drones. All members of the new team received FAA certification and licensing, and participate in monthly training.