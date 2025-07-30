Gresham Police warn of ‘Help Maya’ roadside scam

The Gresham Police Department is warning of a scam that has been taking place around the region.

Individuals stand at prominent intersections holding signs reading: “Help Maya, Marrow Transplant” with a photo of a child to tug on your heartstrings. They wear reflective vests to stand out and request cash donations, only to cover fictitious medical bills.

The scam fundraiser is not linked to any verified charity or medical case. The signs have appeared across the region recently, from Beaverton to Portland. Thus, law enforcement warns about giving any money to what is most likely a fraudulent scheme.

The Gresham Police Department encourages folks to verify the cause or organization before making any donations. Because of free speech rights, officers do not monitor signs or charities, so roadside donation asks are an easy way for bad actors to scam people.

The department recommends sticking to verified crowdfunding platforms or going somewhere reputable like bethematch.org to support families facing medical crises.