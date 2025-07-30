Two community colleges have partnered to collaborate on a 12-month program to bolster the local preschool educator workforce.

Mt. Hood Community College and Portland Community College have formed the Child Development Associate: Preschool (CDA) Program. It was done with support from the Child Care Resource and Referral of Multnomah County, WorkSource Portland Metro, and WorkSource Gresham.

The program is a 12-month certificate designed to equip students with the skills, training and support needed to become effective preschool educators. It blends Portland Community College’s workforce preparation courses with MHCC’s Vocational English for Speakers of Other Languages instruction. It uses an integrated education and training model and other courses.

Another key component is WorkSource Gresham providing a dedicated career pathways specialist. That person will help with recruitment, intake, ongoing support services and regular check-ins with all the students in the new program.

“This flexible, part-time program is tailored to meet the needs of busy students, providing wrap-around academic, employment, and support services throughout the journey,” said Bryan Jones, PCC’s manager of Career Pathways & STEP programs. “It is demanding, but it truly prepares students for a successful teaching career.”

“Students graduate ready to enter the workforce and grow in the field,” he added.

Hands-on early learning

Students complete 480 hours of hands-on fieldwork in preschool or in-home childcare settings.

“By leveraging local and state expertise and resources, the program is designed to meet the specific needs of our region, while offering a portable national credential to students,” said Kristen Kulongoski, manager for adult basic skills and career pathways at MHCC. “It also establishes a long-term educational and career pathway for both new and current early childhood education professionals.”

Upon completion, graduates earn a national Child Development Associate certification that is recognized and portable across states. Many graduates begin careers with competitive wages ranging from $17-19 per hour. There are then opportunities to earn up to $22 per hour in full-time roles. The program also supports further studies in early childhood education.

For more information, visit pcc.edu/career-pathways