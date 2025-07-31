Gresham police, fire invite all to 2025 National Night Out

As summer begins to wind to a close, the city of Gresham is inviting everyone to join in an outdoor gathering that is sure to leave kids and their families with beaming smiles.

The 2025 National Night Out celebration returns from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5. This year, the block party will be held at the Gresham Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. 2nd St. The evening will be a chance to meet your elected officials and enjoy family-friendly activities.

Both the Gresham Fire and Police Departments will attend. They will let kids climb into emergency vehicles, check out equipment, and don uniforms. The officers are already planning an internal competition for who can deputize the most kids by passing out sticker badges.

Other activities at the Arts Plaza include:

Free ice cream

Giant bubble show

Face painting

Yard games

Folks across the country celebrate National Night Out every year. The goal is to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; raise awareness on crime and drug prevention; uplift local anti-crime programs; and provide a fun, safe outing for people of all ages.

Common ways to celebrate include block parties, cookouts, visits from first responders, parades, flashlight walks, and contests.

In addition to the city-hosted outing, many local neighborhoods are planning fun outings. Contact your local Neighborhood Association to learn more.