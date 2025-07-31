Gresham issues boil water notice for Kelly Creek Neigborhood

The city of Gresham has issued a boil water notice for the Kelly Creek Neighborhood and surrounding areas.

The warning was made Thursday, July 31, after water department employees noticed a temporary loss of water pressure in the area. Experts say that could potentially lead to harmful bacteria in the water supply.

You can confirm whether your home is within the affected area by visiting greshamoregon.gov/environmental-services/water-services/boil-water-notices or calling 503-618-2626.

The boil water advisory is a precaution. To limit health risks, boil your water for one minute and allow it to cool before use. Store any boiled water in a clean container with a cover. The purified water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing produce, preparing food and baby formula, making ice, and cleaning food contact surfaces.

Water pressure was restored to the area. The city expects to lift the boil water advisory once water in the area has been tested and deemed safe to drink. That process typically takes 24 hours. An update will be shared at greshamoregon.gov as soon as tomorrow morning.