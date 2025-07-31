Gresham lifts boil water notice for Kelly Creek Neighborhood

UPDATE: The city of Gresham has lifted the boil water notice for the Kelly Creek Neighborhood and surrounding areas.

The boil water warning was first given Thursday, July 31, when water department employees noticed a temporary loss of water pressure in the area. Experts said that could potentially have led to harmful bacteria in the water supply.

But a system flush and laboratory sample study showed no harmful bacteria was present in the water.

Gresham lifted the boil water notice Friday afternoon, Aug. 1. It has been notifying customers in the affected area via robocall that water is safe to use and consume.

Boil water advisories are used as a precaution to limit any community health risks. For updates on drinking water, visit greshamoregon.gov.