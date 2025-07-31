A Gresham Police officer was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on dozens of charges related to raping and sexually abusing an underage girl.

Officer Hector Carranza was arrested early Thursday afternoon, July 31, and is being held in custody at the Clackamas County Jail. He faces 12 counts of third-degree sodomy, 24 counts of second-degree sex abuse, five counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, five counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, five counts of luring a minor, and one count of attempting to use a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

“Nobody is above the law. When a police officer breaks it, we have a duty to hold them accountable just like anyone else,” said Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez.

Carranza, 36, has been with the Gresham Police Department since 2014. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said none of the alleged charges were related to on-duty conduct or involved people associated with a criminal investigation he worked on.

The Gresham Police Department began investigating Officer Carranza after receiving a complaint in November 2024. He was placed on administrative leave. The Oregon State Police and the DA’s Office led the investigation.

Carranza is being held without bail. The alleged sexual abuse occurred between 2014 and 2017 — starting the same year he joined the Gresham Department. The underage girl was 16 when it began.

Carranza remains on leave with the Gresham Police Department pending the criminal process and an internal review.

“The officers and professional staff of the Gresham Police Department are committed to improving the quality of life in the city of Gresham through service, integrity, and respect for the individual,” the department wrote in a statement. “Criminal conduct by any employee of the department is a serious violation of these values. All members of the department are expected to meet the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct.”