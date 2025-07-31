Gresham second-floor apartment fire takes 28 firefighters to douse

Gresham and Portland Fire extinguished an apartment blaze in the early morning hours Wednesday, July 30. (Courtesy photo: Greg Muhr, Gresham Fire)

Nearly 30 firefighters teamed up in the early morning hours Wednesday, July 30, to douse a significant apartment fire in East Multnomah County.

Gresham Fire & Emergency Services got the initial 911 call about an engulfed apartment building. A heavy fire had begun in a second-floor apartment, spreading up into the attic space.

Crews made an interior attack while searching for any trapped occupants. The main body of the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

Portland Fire companies assisted Gresham Engine 71 with ventilation roof operations to clear smoke from the interior. Firefighters also checked neighboring units to ensure the flames hadn’t spread.

No injuries were reported from the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In total, 28 firefighters from Gresham and Portland responded to extinguish the apartment fire.