A popular program is returning to Sandy that keeps seniors nourished and connected.

The Sandy Community & Senior Center is serving up lunch for anyone 60 years and older every Tuesday at noon at the center, 38348 Pioneer Boulevard. All who meet that criteria are invited to partake in great food, good company, and lots of smiles (that only come with a full belly).

Upcoming menus:

Aug. 12: Mac n’ cheese; peas & carrots; cucumber & red onion salad

Aug. 19: Ham n’ cheese half sandwich; lentil soup; coleslaw

Aug. 26: Bratwurst with sauerkraut & mustard; baked beans; potato salad

Call 503-668-5569 to reserve a spot. There are limited transportation services for anyone who needs help attending. Mention that when calling for a reservation. There is a $5 suggested donation for the meal.

The Sandy Community/Senior Center is a gathering place for information, resources, recreational activities, senior activities, and more. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Rooms are available for rental. Learn more online: tinyurl.com/3vx6459s