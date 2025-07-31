Springwater Grange invites Estacada to 2025 National Night Out

Estacada’s Springwater Grange #263 is joining a national celebration by inviting the community to a night of fun.

The Springwater Grange is hosting its 2025 Community National Night Out from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 24591 Wallens Road, in Estacada. The family-friendly outing will allow folks to connect with their neighbors. Estacada Fire and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department have been invited to drop by the celebration. There will also be hot dogs and floats.

Folks across the country celebrate National Night Out every year. The goal is to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; raise awareness on crime and drug prevention; uplift local anti-crime programs; and provide a fun, safe outing for people of all ages.

Common ways to celebrate include block parties, cookouts, visits from first responders, parades, flashlight walks, and contests.

The city of Estacada is hosting its own National Night Out just down the road.

The Grange is a family/community organization with roots in agriculture. Founded in 1967 as a national group with local focus, the emphasis is placed upon members and their opportunities to learn and grow. Learn more about the Springwater Grange at orgrange.org/venue/springwater-grange-263-hall/ or on Facebook: Springwater Grange