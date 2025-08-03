Man arrested in connection to 2021 East County fatal shooting

An arrest was made four years after a body was found dead of a gunshot wound in East Multnomah County.

U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Isaac S. Harden Sr., 53, Wednesday, July 30, in connection to the June 2021 homicide of O’Lance Upton. Harden is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon.

On Friday, June 25, the Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the intersection of Southeast Clatsop Street and Southeast 147th Avenue on reports of a suspicious death.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the victim, Upton, had been killed by a gunshot wound. The Portland resident was 47 years old at the time of his death.