Police investigate mysterious single-car crash into Columbia River

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a single-car crash that left the vehicle flipped onto its side in the Columbia River.

At 8:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, officers assigned to the north precinct responded to 911 calls of a crash at Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast 122nd Avenue. Upon arrival they found the guardrail damaged and the car in the shallow area of the river.

Portland Fire & Rescue, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol, and the United States Coast Guard all responded. No one was found inside the vehicle. A search has begun for the driver, but no one has been located. The vehicle was towed out of the water.

Police said it is possible the driver died in the crash.

If anyone has information about the crash email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. Address it to the Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 25-207638.