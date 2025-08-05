Gresham first responders host 2025 National Night Out

Scoop of Love served its famous rolled ice cream at Gresham's 2025 National Night Out. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

Gresham Police and Fire hosted the 2025 National Night Out block party Tuesday evening, Aug. 5, at the Arts Plaza. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

Kids got "Junior Chief" helmets and police sticker badges during the 2025 National Night Out. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

There were games and face painting at Gresham's 2025 National Night Out. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

Firefighter helmets and police sticker badges; giant bubbles and festive music; frozen treats and authentic Mexican cuisine; drone demonstration and finger print forensic lab; fire engines and the Splash Pad.

Gresham Fire and Police hosted 2025 National Night Out Tuesday evening, Aug. 5. The annual family-fun block party was at the Gresham Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second Street. The outing was a chance to get people out on a summer evening and meet the many folks who work at the city — be they elected councilors, staffers, police officers or firefighters.

The outing also had face painting, yard games, prizes and giveaways.

National Night Out is celebrated across the country every year. The goal is to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; raise awareness on crime and drug prevention; uplift local anti-crime programs; and provide a fun, safe outing for people of all ages.

Common ways to celebrate include block parties, cookouts, visits from first responders, parades, flashlight walks, and contests.

In addition to the event hosted by the city of Gresham, many of the Neighborhood Associations had their own celebrations. There were also large gatherings by the city of Estacada and the Springwater Grange.