HOME Pathways gets $540,000 for veteran first-time homeowners

An East Multnomah County organization recently secured a significant grant that will be dedicated to supporting veterans in making down payments on their first home.

HOME Pathways, beneath the Rockwood Community Development Corporation umbrella, got $540,000 from the Oregon Housing and Community Services. In total, more than $8.7 million was distributed to groups in 27 counties across the state.

HOME Pathways is leaning on a partnership with Mt. Hood Community College to ensure that veterans continuing their education journeys get priority in accessing those funds. There will be orientations for veterans on Aug. 14 and 28th. Learn more online at rockwoodcdc.org/home-pathways

HOME (Home Ownership Means Equity) Pathways is a Rockwood CDC initiative that empowers individuals and families to achieve lasting homeownership. The group provides guidance and resources to not only help people buy homes, but also keep them.

The group operates in Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village, Sandy, Estacada, Corbett, Bridal Veil, Boring, Dodge Park, Damascus, Orient, Welches and Brightwood.